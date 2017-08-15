× Hawley’s vote in Boone County raises questions on residency

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley voted in Boone County’s special election last week, reviving questions about whether he is following state law on where the attorney general should live.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the Boone County clerk’s office confirmed that Hawley voted there in a special election for the 50th House District seat in the Missouri Legislature.

A state law says the attorney general “shall reside” in the seat of government, which is defined in the Missouri Constitution as Jefferson City. He lives in rural Boone County, within 20 minutes of Jefferson City.

When questions were raised in February, Hawley rented an apartment in Jefferson City and said he would live in it enough to make it a legal residence, but his primary residence would remain near Columbia.

