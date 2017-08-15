Police chase ends near O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are responding to a call for an officer in need of aid near O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis. The incident is near the intersection of Athlone and East Carter. There is a heavy police presence in the area. Crime tape is blocking the street.

Yeatman’s corner store is located at that intersection. A person at the store tells FOX 2 that a police chase ended in the area. The witness says that shots were fired during the pursuit.

Police say that they saw a drug transaction. Detectives chased a suspect on foot and then turned to point a gun at them.

An officer fired gunshots at the suspect but the bullets missed the suspect. The suspect is now in police custody. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital for an injury to his hand. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.