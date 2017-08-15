× Jackson County takes steps to address jail staffing crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A plan to address a dangerous shortage of jail guards in Jackson County will include putting more inmates on house arrest.

The Kansas City Star reports that County Executive Frank White also has authorized new limitations on visits for prisoners and reduced recreation time when staffing levels are low. The changes will be in place while the county legislature considers long-term costly solutions, such as a pay raise for corrections officers. Their wages are the lowest in the field in the metro area.

Officials said Monday that adding two employees to the house-arrest program could increase the number of pre-trial inmates monitored with ankle bracelets to 200 to 300, up from 100 currently. That would help the staffing ratio at the jail, which now averages about 940 inmates each night.

Information from: The Kansas City Star