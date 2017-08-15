Jorts wearing bandit wanted for Walgreens robberies in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. _St. Louis County Police are looking for a man who they say has sticky fingers and no style. They call him the "Jorts bandit."

Officers tweeted this picture of him last week saying he wears jorts and robs Walgreens. "Contact us or the fashion police if you can identify."

The suspect was spotted again Monday hitting another Walgreens. This time they say, "his disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends."

If you can identify the "jorts bandit" call St. Louis County Police.