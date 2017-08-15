× Judge to decide punishment for ex-deputy convicted of murder

ST. CHARLES, Mo – A judge will have to decide whether a former eastern Missouri sheriff’s deputy and state correctional officer gets life in prison or the death penalty for a double homicide.

A jury last week found Marvin Rice guilty of first-degree in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Annette Durham, and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Strotkamp.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury on Saturday couldn’t decide a punishment. The penalty will now be decided by Judge Kelly Parker. A punishment hearing is Oct. 6.

Rice was a former Dent County deputy. He was convicted of killing Durham and her boyfriend in 2011 during a child custody dispute.

