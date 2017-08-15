Largest inter-racial church comes together for ‘love-riot’ after violent events in Charlottesville 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO - A wave of reaction continues to sweep the nation after the violent events unfolded in Virginia.

But on Tuesday night, a large group of people of all backgrounds wanted to take a different approach to dealing with those tragic events, with 'love-riot.'

A large cardboard sign of the word 'love' stood erect outside of Faith Church St. Louis, as close to two-thousand attendees signed messages of 'faith, love and hope.'

"You know I was watching all of the riots of hate and I thought, 'You know what?' Love always wins.' said Senior Pastor, David Crank, "if you light a candle in a dark room the darkness goes away."

The large gathering also showcased some notable pillars of the community.

Former NFL player and now pastor, Aneaus Williams shared stories of personal experiences of dealing with what he said was negative criticism but added that he found a way to turn that into something more positive.

"The whole Giants stadium shot the bird at me, so I either could get mad and jump in the stands or I can say, 'You know what? All of them were standing up to tell me, that I was number one.' Williams recalled, "so a lot of it has to do with perspective."

Professional singer, Isaac Carree flew in all the way from Atlanta just hours before the last-minute event.

It was something he said he couldn't pass up.

"I got the call to come here because they were spreading love and not hate and showing people that no matter what your religion is or your ethnicity, you can come together," Carree said.

For many other attendees Tuesday night's event was about educating and empowerment through the help of their faith.

"Having been that object of hatred and knowing how hate really wounds, it makes it hard to watch these things in the world that are wounding new people," Senior Pastor, Nicole Crank, "knowing the restoration and healing process they have to walk through."

The church also presented a check for $2,500 to the Normandy School District to buy books for kids to own.