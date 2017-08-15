Margie’s Money Saver: $11 Samsung wireless charging pads

Posted 7:08 am, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, August 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you have a Samsung phone here’s a great deal to keep you charged up. Right now at iTech deals online you can get this Samsung wireless charging pad for just $11.99, down from nearly $50.

It’s compatible with Qi wireless charging built in and work with any wireless charging case labeled Qi enabled.

To get the additional discount use a coupon code from Brad’s Deals. Shipping is free.

To shop visit: bradsdeals.com

Coupon Code:  BDPAD11