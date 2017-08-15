× Mosquitos in St. Charles County test positive for West Nile Virus

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Division of Environmental Health and Protection said several adult mosquitos caught last week tested positive for West Nile Virus, making it the first positive test for the virus in the county this year.

Division employees set mosquito traps across the county in June and will continue to collect and monitor the insects weekly until September. The St. Charles County Mosquito Control program uses this data to target problem areas with treatments.

The virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that had been feeding on an infected bird.

According to the CDC, 80 percent of the people who become infected don’t have symptoms, but some develop flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks or even months. Such symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, nausea, and rash.

The most serious cases of West Nile can be deadly.

The elderly are more at risk of getting sick, because their immunity system is often weaker.

To help stop the spread of West Nile, health officials want people to wear insect repellent with DEET and remove standing water sources that breed mosquitoes like bird baths, gutters, and the bottoms of flower pots.