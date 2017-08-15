Police department turns to the public to get funding for K-9 units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINITA PARK, MO – The North County Police Cooperative is reaching out to the public in helping fund two additional K-9's to add to their existing K-9 unit.

"The upcoming dogs are going to be utilized for every single city that we serve the same reasons either for the drugs or the community events" said Captain Clay Farmer.

The department already has one K-9, Nitro, who works with a detective and also works with the department in their community outreach initiatives. In Nitro's two years on the force, he is responsible for a number of major drug busts in north county and over 70 individual felony arrests.

"When it comes to narcotics, there's no better nose, so detective work, it doesn't get any better than that" said Corporal Douglas Leonard.

"When it comes to crime he can get in the car, he can search it, he can find things that we cannot find" said Farmer. "On the flip side of that, he's a draw, so we bring him out and talk to the kids" he said.

It's the type of all-around officer, the department wants to grow.

"If we get two more just like him, we'd be very lucky, he's awesome" said Officer Kirk Muehlbach.

Officer Muehlbach and Kayla Harless recently launched a GoFundMe page seeking the community's help in funding two additional K-9 units including the dogs, training, equipment and vehicles.

"Dad said if you want to do this then you gotta pay for it yourself and that's exactly what we're doing" said Harless.

" We can't be everywhere at once" said Leonard. "I think that's why it's important that we have at least two more to go down on both of the shifts that we have on any given time" he said.

Units they say will not only fight crime but also add to the six north county communities the co-op police. They're hopeful those communities help make that goal possible.

"It's a twofer so we're reaching out to get that but then we're giving back by eradicating your city of the guns and the drugs and you get the benefit of having the dog out here to interact with the kids and all of that" said Farmer.

You can visit the North County Police Cooperative's GoFundMe page.