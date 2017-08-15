Schools receive thousands of solar glasses from St. Louis Eclipse Task Force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Eclipse Task Force handed out thousands of protective eyeglasses Tuesday. Many of them went to area school districts in an effort to protect the eyesight of children. Looking directly into the sun can cause permanent damage and the temptation to look will be great on August 21st.

“Everyone wants to look,” said task force member Karen Hargadine. “It’s human nature.”

The protective glasses are becoming difficult to find. A spokesperson for the St. Louis Science Center was hoping for a new shipment to arrive this week. The Science Center was selling the glasses at their gift shop but are temporarily sold out. The spokesperson suggested people check the Science Center website or follow its Facebook or Twitter feeds for updates.

Erin Busch is a 4th grade teacher at Maryville Christian School. She stopped by the St. Louis County Library headquarters in Frontenac Tuesday. That’s where the task force was giving away the glasses to those who preregistered for them.

“We’re just picking up some glasses so the students can safely view the solar eclipse that’s coming up,” said Busch.

Elsberry Superintendent Tim Reller was another educator who made the drive to Frontenac.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity for our students and we want to provide the opportunity for them to view the eclipse safely,” said Reller.

Hargadine said the task force started preparing for the total solar eclipse 3 years ago. It’s been a lot of work but she feels the effort is well worth it.

“It’s just so important for kids,” she said. “Who knows, maybe we’ll have a future astronomer.”