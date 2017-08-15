× Second man accused in Kansas City-area shooting death<

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A second man is charged in a 2014 shooting death in Missouri’s Platte County near Kansas City.

Prosecutors last Friday charged 30-year-old Kevin Joseph Hardin of Kansas City, Kansas, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Francisco Vargas III at Vargas’ home. Hardin was jailed Monday on $500,000 bond.

A co-defendant, Zakary Mergy, already was accused in Vargas’ death, and he awaits trial.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators that Vargas was selling drugs, largely marijuana, from his house, where his body was found Nov. 1, 2014. Prosecutors say a handgun found buried in the back yard of Mergy’s mother was linked scientifically tothe killing.

Online court records don’t show whether Hardin has an attorney.