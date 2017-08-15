St. Charles County veteran, wife honored for their service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A St. Charles County couple received a prestigious honor from the Missouri House of Representatives.

Ralph and Rose Barrale, both 93, said they were overwhelmed with a House Resolution honoring Ralph for his service to both the nation and community.

“We met at a dance,” said Rose. “We were 16 years-old. We have been dancing ever since.”

The former WWII Army veteran served as grand marshal of the Wentzville parade this summer. He’s spearheading an effort to bring a veterans’ museum to St. Charles County and leading a charge to have personal property taxes eliminated for the elderly and vets of a certain age.

“To honor one who has done a lot for the community, especially work he’s done for vets and continued to do – it’s very significant,” said State Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon), who sponsored the resolution.

In addition to the resolution, Gov. Eric Greitens flew a flag over the state capital in their honor and had the flag presented to them.

The couple’s love for each other and their country has been passed along to 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Ralph said the veterans’ museum and veteran families should donate items they don’t want.

“It should be in a museum for generations to come” he said. “To see what we went through and families through during those hard times when we were in the service.”