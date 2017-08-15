× St. Louis man killed days after posing for photo at anti-crime robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Relatives are mourning a man who was killed in St. Louis less than two weeks after being photographed with the mayor during a crime prevention celebration.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old Keith Galloway died Saturday in a robbery near the barbecue stand he runs. He was shot chasing after a thief who was spotted breaking into a vehicle where the barbecue stand proceeds were stowed while he was away.

Galloway’s family gathered at the site of his barbecue stand Monday. His mother, Shelia Thompson, said Galloway “believed in nonviolence and lost his life to violence.” Relatives recalled how proud he was to stand with Mayor Lyda Krewson during the National Night Out celebration Aug. 1.

Krewson said in a statement her “heart goes out” to Galloway’s family.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch