STLMoms- Shopping, money saving tips from MERS Goodwill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's back-to-school time and that means everything from school supplies to clothing, which can get costly. Kristy Lance and Roni Vetter with MERS Goodwill stop by with some tips on shopping and saving money.

Goodwill has all of your back-to-school items, including clothes, shoes, jewelry, dorm furniture and appliances and school accessories (back packs, reading books) for a much lower price than other retail stores.

You also give back to the community!

• Tip #1: Plan, plan, plan

• Tip #2: Check Daily Deals

• Tip #3: Take Your Tim

• Tip #4: Mix It Up

• Tip #5: Accessorize

To learn more visit: mersgoodwill.org