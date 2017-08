Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after three men were shot overnight on the city's north side. The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on north Kingshighway at Farlin Avenue.

Then around 1 a.m., two men were shot on Hamilton Avenue at Cote Brilliante.

Someone drove the victims to the hospital. Their conditions are reported as stable.