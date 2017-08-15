× Union Pacific freight train cars derail in central Missouri<

MORRISON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say cars from two Union Pacific freight trains derailed after one train hit the other from behind in central Missouri.

Jeff DeGraff, a spokesman for Union Pacific, says the conductor of one of the trains was taken to a hospital in Hermann after the accident Tuesday afternoon in Morrison in Osage County. His injuries were not life threatening.

DeGraff says no one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Nine rail cars and two locomotives derailed. DeGraff says the trains were carrying a variety of cargo and there was no concern about hazardous materials leaking.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White says the derailment closed Missouri 100 in Morrison. It was not expected to reopen for several hours while the rail cars are removed.