× United Center shutdown after fight during youth basketball event

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say a fight inside the United Center during a youth basketball tournament prompted officials to shutdown the arena.

Police say the shutdown Monday evening was to ensure public safety. No injuries were reported.

West Haven’s Safe Summer League Program Director Oji Eggleston tells the Chicago Tribune that the event had gone well earlier in the day, with 8,000 to 9,000 people on hand.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports, however, that the crowd was larger than officials expected. A crowd outside the arena dispersed later in the day.