Winning million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Raymond, Illinois

The purchaser of a ticket at the West End Food Mart matched 5 of the 6 numbers in Saturday's drawing, missing only the Powerball. Lottery officials said the Land of Lincoln's newest millionaire has yet to come forward.
In Raymond, population 950, it seems there is about a 1 in a 1,000 chance somebody in town is now a millionaire.
"People called me at home yesterday on my day off to ask me about it, because you know, I`ve lived here my whole life almost so pretty much everyone knows me," said West End Food Mart assistant manager Steph Rabich.
"I'm just hoping to cash in on this store's luck right now," said area resident Amy Pickerill after purchasing a ticket at the store Tuesday.
While residents would like to get lucky themselves, they are also rooting for one of their neighbors.
"It's a great thing that hopefully somebody local here is going away with that money," Pickerill said.
"Around here in this area you know, that kind of money would be amazing for someone," Rabich said.
While winning big can be a life-changing experience, one customer said her aunt won $11 million a few years back. That aunt - still shops at the same grocery store.
The only thing they did majorly big was they just traveled more," said resident Tracey Wyant. "We were impressed by the home they bought. It wasn't like a million dollar home or anything."
The big ticket is generating foot traffic and conversation at the gas station, and they get a piece of the pie.
"They sent us something that said we'd be getting a $10,000 credit for it, so it's exciting, hopefully the bosses will decide we all need a little bit of a bonus."
The purchaser of the ticket in Raymond was just one number short of taking home the jackpot. The jackpot is up to $430 million in Wednesday's drawing.
