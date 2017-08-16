1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings in St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating three separate shootings in St. Louis City. One of them was deadly.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Enright in north St. Louis. A man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle. Then around 10:30 p.m., another man was shot in the back and arm on Concord Place.

Just before midnight, a third man was shot in the hip on Dunnica Avenue in south St. Louis. One man was shot in the arm around 3 a.m. on Lucille Avenue.

There is no word on suspects or motives in either case.