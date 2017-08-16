4-alarm fire damages home in Ladue

LADUE, MO – Just before 5pm Wednesday evening, the Ladue Fire Department was summoned to Overhills Drive in Ladue. The fire chief said the 15,000-square foot home was most likely hit by a lightning strike in the back of the house.

The fire started in the basement of the home, spreading to the first and second floors.

The home was occupied at the time. The family heard a loud noise and went outside to check on the home, discovering smoking coming from the back of the home.

The 4-alarm fire required 26 units to help bring fire under control. The chief told Fox 2 that 60-percent of the home was damaged.

No of the occupants or firefighters were injured.

The fire is under investigation.