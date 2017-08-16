Children reading to abandoned and abuse animals is helping boost adoptioins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL – In Monroe County Illinois the Helping Strays Shelter is celebrating a year in its new location.

They're trying to make sure that the animals inside the shelter don't have to celebrate a year anniversary as well.

“This is Charm,” says Mary Potts, Helping Strays Shelter volunteer coordinator. “Charm has been with us for almost a year and she is looking for a forever home.”

Since 2002 the no kill shelter and nonprofit organization Helping Strays has placed almost 4500 animals into homes in the communities of Waterloo, Dupo, Cahokia, and Columbia.

And for those last ditch little kittens or puppers or doggos in distress. The shelter turned to some cape Crusaders to help calm some of these abandoned and abused animals.

“Its kids of all ages so we have grandmas and mom and dads and kids and superhero capes of course,” says Potts.

The summer and now after school program gives dogs like Chance a chance.

The cape wearing rescue readers and their reading buddies have been a winning combo for the shelter resulting in adoptions and you might say more literate people and pets.

“Our goal is to make them more adoptable so they can go into their forever homes and learn to love and trust,” says Potts. 'This program actually helps a lot with that.”

Saturday August 19th Helping Strays Animal Shelter is holding an open house and adoptions and will be waving the adoption fees.