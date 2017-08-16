First day of class for St. Louis Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It's back-to-school time for many area districts, including St. Louis Public Schools. Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams will be greeting students this at several schools.

Students have a lot to look forward to this year, starting with Monday, August 21, where the district will celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse. The science department has prepared fun, educational activities for each age group. Safety glasses have been ordered for all students and staff. Parents are even invited to join their students at school that day for the historic event.

School kicks off just one day after the Missouri Board of Education approved a final draft of a plan that aims to increase the number of public students proficient in English and Math by 2026.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Missouri`s plan says the state will aim to reduce the number of students not graduating and not testing proficiently in those subject areas. The state will identify schools needing improvement by December 2018.

It's an exciting day for students and teachers as they begin the new school year!