For the second time in less than a month, an Anheuser-Busch can plant catches fire

ARNOLD, MO – For second time this month a fire at the Metal Container Corporation in Arnold Missouri has occurred. This fire was called in around 6 pm.

Ron Harder with the Rock Community Fire Protection District tells Fox 2 that the fire has been classified as a 2-alarm fire, and that it started in a furnace.

A mutual aid call has been made, asking for assistance from surrounding fire departments.

Back on August 1st a 5-alarm fire broke out at the plant that forced evacuation of employees. In that blaze firefighters battled a fire that got into the duct work of the plant when a canning furnace caught fire on the top floor of the plant.

The plant makes cans for Anheuser-Busch products.