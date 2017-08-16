Gov. Greitens slams anti-Semitism

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) – With his suburban St. Louis meeting with the Israeli ambassador as a backdrop, Missouri’s first Jewish governor condemned anti-Semitism after last weekend’s violence during a Virginia white nationalist rally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Republican Eric Greitens’ comments Tuesday in Creve Coeur came three days after protesters, including neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, clashed in Charlottesville during a rally over a decision to remove a Confederate monument.

Aside from visiting Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer, Greitens recalled “a beautiful act of service” in how thousands turned out to help after a Jewish cemetery was vandalized in February in University City.

Separately Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II criticized President Donald Trump’s response to the Virginia violence, saying the president’s “natural inclination is to make matters worse.”

