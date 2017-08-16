× Hindering charge filed in killing of Missouri officer

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _ A 27-year-old man has been charged with hindering prosecution in the killing of a western Missouri police officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the charge in a tweet after Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday. Bail is set at $25,000 cash. The prosecutor’s office and the patrol didn’t immediately return phone messages early Wednesday. It wasn’t known whether Johnson had an attorney.

The charge stems from the Aug. 6 killing of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael Jr. after he stopped a car for a traffic violation. The suspect, Ian McCarthy of Clinton, was charged with first-degree murder and captured after a two-day manhunt.

Another man, 35-year-old William Grant Noble, of Clinton, is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill Michael.

The patrol says the investigation is ongoing.