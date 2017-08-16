Library in eastern Illinois recalls solar eclipse glasses

MARSHALL, Ill. (AP) _ A public library in eastern Illinois is recalling solar eclipse glasses given to the public earlier this month because they have the potential to be unsafe for watching Monday’s eclipse.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune Star of Indiana reports the maker of the glasses was an authorized manufacturer of NASA glasses. But the ones purchased through Amazon under the manufacturer’s name failed to meet safety requirements.

Marshall Public Library gave out the glasses to the public from Aug. 1 to Aug. 12.

NASA and the American Astronomical Society advise watchers to use glasses or other solar filters from recommended manufacturers. Looking at the sun or an eclipse using other glasses could result in vision loss or permanent blindness.