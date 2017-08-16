Local grade school teachers perform random acts of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Teachers in the Parkway School District spent the day before the official start of the school year spreading kindness and compassion.

On Tuesday, more than 80 educators from Hanna Woods School broke up into groups and went out into the community performing random acts of kindness. One group dropped off food at the Circle of Concern Food Pantry in Valley Park while some volunteered sorting cans of food.

The day of giving is something they will share with students on the first day of class.

“The message is: let’s care about each other,” said Dr. Debbie Reid, assistant principal at Hanna Woods. “We care about everything we do. We show kindness in everything we do.”

The end of the last school year was marred by a traumatic bus wreck. The community rallied around the school at the time and now the teachers are returning those good feellings.

“We think it’s a great thing to lead by example for our students,” said Elize Meyer, fifth-grade teacher. “So it’s important that us as adults that we’re doing things in the community.”