New exhibit features rare photos of 1925 total solar eclipse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A new exhibit at the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum features rare photographs of the 1925 total solar eclipse.

The photos, taken by Hall of Fame inductee Adolf Fassbender, were captures at 9:25 a.m. on January 24, 1925 in Bronx Park, New York. They are the only known photographs that feature the sun and earth in the same film.

The photos received the highest award at the Museum of Natural History in competition with thousands of other artworks and mediums. The collection of photographs, valued at $20,000, will be on display from August 16 until September 16 at the IPHF to compliment the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse.

International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum

Located in Grand Center: 3415 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO

(Above Triumph Restaurant)

Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11am - 5pm

Admission: $5 Adults, $3 Seniors and Students

Eclipse Exhibition Opens: August 16th and Runs through September 15th.

http://iphf.org/exhibitions/adolf-fassbenders-total-eclipse-1925-exhibition-iphf/