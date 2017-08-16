× Rauner: Trump comments on Charlottesville violence ‘damage America’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says President Donald Trump’s comments about a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia “damage America.”

Rauner spoke Wednesday before a GOP rally at the Illinois State Fair.

It was one of the first times Rauner has taken a firm position about Trump or even uttered his name in front of reporters.

Trump has faced criticism, including from other Republicans, for saying there’s “blame on both sides” for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. A 32-year-old woman was killed when a vehicle barreled through a street filled with peaceful counter protesters Saturday.

Asked Wednesday about Trump’s remarks, Rauner said he “vehemently” disagrees.

On Monday, Rauner initially refused to call the violence “terrorism.” He later issued a statement calling it “absolutely an act of domestic terrorism.”