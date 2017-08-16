Schnucks, CityArchRiver to host Total Eclipse of the Arch party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _If you're looking for an eclipse party for Monday, one will take place downtown at the Gateway Arch. It's the Total Eclipse of the Arch party, brought to you by Schnucks Markets and CityArchRiver.

Haley Kleven from Schnucks and Ryan McClure, from CityArchRiver, tell us all about it!

Schnucks will be giving away free viewing glasses and free eclipse cookies. Food trucks will also be on hand. For the employees at CityArchRiver, it's a chance for many to see all the renovations downtown.

Totality is supposed to take place at approximately 1:18 p.m.

Total Eclipse of the Arch

Luther Eli Smith Square - 4th and Market Street

Monday, August 21

Noon to 2 p.m.

To learn more visit: schnucks.com/totaleclipse