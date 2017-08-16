× Two MetroLink passengers injured by flying glass; police investigating

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two MetroLink passengers were injured by shattered glassWednesday afternoon after an unknown object struck a window on the train.

The incident occurred at the UMSL South Transit Center in the 7700 block of Natural Bridge Road.

The passengers were in the last car of the train.

According to Sgt. Ben Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, a captain and two officers were on the train at the time. Police are investigating.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.