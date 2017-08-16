Washington University student robbed at gunpoint on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Washington University student was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning on campus.

According to campus officials, the suspect was located on security cameras with the stolen items.

Court documents show that the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Darrell Cole, approached a student, pointed a gun and demanded the victim's backpack, laptop, watch and wallet.

The incident happened as the student was walking on campus near Preston M. Green Hall.

University officials sent email alerts to students to make them aware of the incident immediately after it was reported.

Cole has a warrant for his arrest in St. Louis but was arrested in another jurisdiction. His pending charges include robbery and armed criminal action.