1 dead, 3 hurt after gun battle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities say one woman is dead and three men are hurt after people in a car and on the front porch of a St. Louis residence exchanged gunfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Wednesday night. St. Louis police's north patrol commander, John Hayden, says the woman was taken in a private car to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was in her 20s, but police didn't immediately release her name.

Three others were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren't life threatening. One of the men had run a few blocks east after the shooting before reporting it to police.

Police recovered a weapon and a car at the scee and are determining whether the vehicle was involved.

