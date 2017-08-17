2017 Total Solar Eclipse viewing sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Royal Caribbean is offering a Total Eclipse Cruise that includes singer Bonnie Tyler. She'll belt out her song during the celestial event on Monday, August 21.

The ship will set sail on Sunday from Orlando and will stop in the sea for guests to witness the total solar eclipse. The week-long cruise will also stop at other destinations including St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Bahamas.

Tickets start at $3,600.

There are so many places to watch the moon totally block the sun Monday afternoon. But the best place to watch, according to Missouri Department of Conservation's Dan Zarlenga, is with mother nature. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to explain.

As the moon covers the sun its shadow will cut a path across the entire U.S. and right through Missouri

When will the eclipse occur?

· Monday, Aug. 21 ( next Monday)

· For St. Louis Partial phase begins 11:48 a.m.

· Total phase goes from 1:15-1:17 p.m.

· Partial phase ends 2:42 p.m.

Where can we view the eclipse?

· Southern portion of the metro area

· Center line will pass through Jefferson and Franklin Co. (longest duration of totality)

· There are a number of conservation areas that will be great places to view, shown with a map on the MDC website

What are some tips for viewing?

· Do not stare at the sun with the naked eye (even though the eclipse actually is no more dangerous than any other time)

· Use a pair of eclipse viewing glasses (available many places)

· Do not use a telescope or binoculars unless they have valid solar filters fitted in front of the optic to filter the sun`s light before it enters the tube

· Have an accurate time piece on hand (watch, cell phone)

· During the 2 minutes of totality the sun can be viewed with the naked eye

What can we expect to see?

· During the partial phase you cans see the dark disk of the moon gradually moving onto or away from the sun`s disk

· As totality approaches the sky will get darker, like dusk

· During totality the sky should appear similar to twilight or moonlight

· There will be a dark spot where the sun was which will be surrounded by the sun`s tenuous outer atmosphere, or corona

Why is being out in nature a good place to view the eclipse?

· Somewhere with a wide open sky should give you the best effect

· It might be interesting to observe effects on wildlife

· Animals may get confused and behaviors may change, daytime birds may stop calling, evening insects might be heard

· No better place to see one of nature`s most awesome spectacles than in nature itself!

Where can we find out more?

· MDC.mo.gov

· Includes a map of the path of totality for Missouri

· List of conservation areas for viewing and links to info and maps

· Chart of time schedule (varies depending on location)