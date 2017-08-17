× 2nd co-defendant convicted in 2015 Indiana shooting deaths

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) _ The second of seven co-defendants has been convicted in the 2015 shooting deaths of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 39-year-old David Johnson IV was convicted Wednesday of murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary. Authorities say they were shot in a remote area of Hobart.

Johnson also was convicted of murder in the 2015 shooting death of 46-year-old Alfred Wiley, which prosecutor Robert Persin described as “a revenge killing.”

Prosecutors say the Lackey brothers were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel as part of a plot to retrieve a gun. Johnson’s 35-year-old wife Jeri Woods earlier was convicted in the brothers’ deaths and sentenced to 120 years in prison. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

