Barcelona: Van hits crowd near Las Ramblas tourist spot

A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, local police say.

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Officials said several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Catalan police told everyone in the vicinity of Plaça de Catalunya to remain inside.

Reuters reported that local emergency services have requested the closure of metro and train stations in the vicinity of the incident. Police told people to avoid the area.

A witness told local media the situation was “very tense” and all surrounding shops are being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances at the scene. Emergency services say the area has been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped.