Belleville couple indicted on charges of concealing death of daughter

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Post-Dispatch reports that a grand jury has indicted a former Belleville couple on charges of concealing the death of their daughter.

Jason and Elizabeth Quate made headlines earlier this year after Elizabeth Quate went to a domestic violence shelter in Las Vegas. She told police her husband had killed the youngest of their three daughters, Alysha, 6, in March 2013.

Police then found the girl`s remains in an abandoned garage in Centreville.

Jason Quate remains in Las Vegas facing charges of child abuse, sexual assault, and forcing his wife into prostitution. Elizabeth Quate has been extradited to St. Clair county.