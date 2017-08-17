× Breckenridge police arrest bank robbery suspect

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – A 22-year-old is in police custody for allegedly robbing a Commerce Bank branch in north St. Louis County earlier this week.

According to a spokesperson for the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, the robbery happened Monday, August 14 around 2:30 p.m. at the Commerce Bank, located at 9850 St. Charles Rock Road.

Following a brief investigation, police arrested and charged Perry Shaffar in connection with the crime. He remains in custody on a $20,000 cash-only bond.