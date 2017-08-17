× Cardinals, rescue group at odds over potential Rally Cat ownership

ST. LOUIS – The fate of the Rally Cat hangs in the balance. The St. Louis Cardinals want him, but the stray cat group that has the feline says it’s not a done deal just yet.

The St. Louis Feral Outreach released a statement on Facebook Thursday, expressing disappointment that the Cardinals spokesperson made a “false statement” about any commitment with the team concerning Rally Cat.

The group says it would like to meet with the Cardinals administration to discuss the situation after what it describes as “bullying tactics” so that they can discuss what’s best for the kitten, which they’ve named “Rally.”