ST. LOUIS — A career day for high school students interested in careers in sports and marketing is happening in mid September at Busch Stadium. Martin Coco, director of ticket sales and marketing for the St. Louis Cardinals says the average fan only sees the product on the field but there is so much more to it! People behind the scenes do team support, marketing, and promotions.

Following the presentation and the college fair, the Cardinals host the Reds for a 12:45 p.m. afternoon game. The $15 Career Day ticket includes access to all of the pregame activities, a Cards/Reds game ticket, plus a voucher for a free jumbo hot dog, soda and chips.

Career Day At Busch Stadium

Thursday, September 14th

10:30am - Panel Discussion/Program

11:15am - College Fair

12:45pm - Cardinals vs. Reds

Call: 314-345-9000

More info: www.Cardinals.com/theme