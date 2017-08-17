Carjacking suspect charged in Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Madison County Sheriff's Office charged a Florissant man after a Godfrey woman was carjacked at gunpoint in her garage. Police believe the crime could be connected to a similar carjacking.

Investigators said 18-year-old Toreyan Moore and a 17-year-old threatened to shoot the woman inside her garage Sunday night if she didn't surrender her car keys. Police are also checking to see if the pair did the same thing in June.

Thursday afternoon, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and the sheriff announced Moore had been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.

"A female was pulling her car into her garage. She exited her vehicle and was confronted by two black males armed with handguns. They forced her away from the vehicle. She did the right thing and complied," said Sheriff John Lakin.

Authorities said Moore and the teen boy carjacked a woman Sunday night on Dadrian Drive.

"This is a very alarming case where a person is returning to their home and is confronted by two armed suspects with guns pointed at her and her vehicle taken," Lakin said.

Moore also faces charges in an unrelated robbery that occurred in Florissant hours before his arrest. No one was hurt in any of the carjackings or that robbery.