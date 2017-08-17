× Child playing with lighter started fatal fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Columbia officials say a child playing with a lighter started a fire that killed a 4-year-old boy in May.

Zadrian Harper died in the May 26 fire at his home. Police say the fire, which started in a sofa in a living room, has been ruled accidental.

Police said Wednesday that an adult and three other children were able to escape but Zadrian was found in a bedroom.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.