Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…AUGUST 18, 2017:
.
My Fall forecast for STL…Thursday…August 24th on Fox 2 at 9pm
.
A little high pressure with us today…a nice summer time day…partly to mostly sunny skies…pretty nice…88 for the high. A weak front will pass by late tonight…after midnight…with a few light showers…rather limited. Gone early Saturday morning…resulting in a pretty nice weekend…partly sunny skies and upper 80’s to near 90 degrees
For Monday…not perfect…partly sunny skies…rather hot and humid 92 for the high…fine tuning to come.