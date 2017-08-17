Fairview Heights businesses evacuated after gas leak

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – According to Fairview Heights Fire Department, a contractor doing work behind the Walgreens at IL 159 and Lincoln Trail bored into a gas line. Some gas got into the Walgreens store.

Fire officials evacuated the store and helped determine the gas leak was stopped. They then used large fan trucks to ventilate the Walgreens and lower the gas levels.

Once the building was back to normal, it reopened and customers were again inside the store before 3 pm this afternoon. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter shows emergency crews leaving scene and construction crews continuing to work.