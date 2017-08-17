× Feds, state to conduct Illinois flood damage assessments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has asked federal responders to join state officials in assessing the damage in four counties after flooding last month.

Rauner’s office said Thursday that workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and other groups are expected to start damage assessments on homes and businesses Friday morning. The assessments will be done in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. They will continue through the weekend until they’re complete.

The request was made after county officials documented nearly 300 homes suffered major damage or were destroyed and more than 3,000 others also were affected by flood waters. The assessments will help determine if the state meets the federal threshold of $18.3 million needed to qualify for assistance.