Ferguson Florissant Superintendent arrested on warrant from North Carolina

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Joseph Davis, Superintendent of the Ferguson Florissant school district, was arrested by St. Louis county police on a warrant from North Carolina for fraud and illegal use of a credit card. It is still not clear when he will be back.

School district officials say these accusations are coming from the school district he worked at previously in Washington county, North Carolina.

Davis started as superintendent at the Ferguson Florrisant school district in July of 2015. District officials say that some similar accusations against Davis came to light in January of 2016, but were cleared up. District officials are being careful now to review all the facts before jumping to any conclusions.

As for any possible misuse of spending or credit card, the district isn't concerned. They say the district has internal controls and safe guards in place to monitor the spending of all district employees, and Davis does not have a district credit card.

District officials say Davis is eager to see his day in court and to put all this behind him. There is a special closed session board meeting happening at 4:30pm Thursday where they will discuss this matter.