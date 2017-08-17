× Ferguson-Florissant superintendent takes leave of absence amid charges

The superintendent of the Ferguson-Florissant School District has taken a leave of absence while he deals with charges of fraud and illegal use of a credit card.

And while it’s unclear right now on exactly how long that leave will be, deputy superintendent Larry Larrew will lead the district for the time being.

Dr. Joseph Davis started as superintendent in Ferguson-Florissant just two years ago in July 2015. On Thursday, the school board held an emergency meeting that lasted about an hour and a half to accept Davis’ request for a temporary leave of absence.

All of this comes after Davis was arrested earlier in the day regarding allegations of theft and illegal use of a credit card from his prior district in North Carolina.

The district will send out emails to parents informing them of the situation. School leaders are reassuring parents this matter will not affect the learning environment for students.