Former Chicago US Attorney Zachary Fardon joins law firm

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago’s recent U.S. attorney who oversaw the prosecution of former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has joined the current FBI director’s old law firm.

Atlanta-based King & Spalding announced Wednesday that Zachary Fardon will become a partner and open a new Chicago office. The firm recently reported annual revenues of $1 billion. That translated into $2.5 million for each partner.

King & Spalding employs around 1,000 lawyers globally. One recent employee was Chris Wray, who replaced James Comey as FBI director.

Fardon resigned in March after the Trump administration asked more than 40 U.S. attorneys held over from the Obama administration to step down.

Hastert served over a year in prison for breaking banking laws as he sought to pay $3.5 million in hush money to someone he sexually abused.