× Margie’s Money Saver: Woot! Garage Sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s a garage sale with just about everything you can imagine. At woot online, they’re clearing out their warehouse with deals on home, electronics, tools and garden, sports, computers and accessories!

This garage sale is going on until September 1.

Shop early for the best bargains, as items are selling out.

To learn more visit: https://sellout.woot.com/plus/garage-sales-woot-16