Missouri lawmaker posts, deletes Trump assassination Facebook comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri lawmaker says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. She said she has no intention of resigning over a comment she posted and the deleted Thursday.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal has sent this statement about the Facebook post, "I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. I was very frustrated. Things have got to change. I put that up on my personal Facebook and I should not have. It was in response to the concerns that I am hearing from residents of St. Louis.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Chappelle-Nadal said she wrote the comment in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office.

Chappelle-Nadal says she was reacting to concerns expressed by her constituents about Trump's response to a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town.

Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken in the past. She was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.

The president has been criticized for comments that said both sides were responsible for violence during the protests, which led to one death. She said Trump's actions make it easier for racists to continue their behavior and he is damaging the United States' status across the world.

She also said her constituents are concerned and traumatized by the president's apparent support of Nazis and KKK members involved in the protests.

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill issued this statement, "I condemn it. It's outrageous. And she should resign.”

Missouri Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh is strongly condemning Chappelle-Nadal. Walsh said in a statement that Chappelle-Nadal's ``unacceptable behavior has no place in our caucus, the Capitol, or the Democratic Party.'' She said it is never acceptable to support or suggest violence against anyone, especially elected leaders. Walsh said today's political climate includes too much rancor and hate and Chappelle-Nadal should be ashamed of herself for adding to that toxic environment.